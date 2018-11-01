ORAU now accepting 2019 Extreme Classroom Makeover applications
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Oak Ridge Associated Universities, or ORAU, is now accepting applications for its 2019 Extreme Classroom Makeover program, which provides $25,000 to an East Tennessee classroom to improve science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs.
Jordan Haney, the 2010 recipient of the grant, and Parker Chiles, Haney's former student, sat down with Living East Tennessee to talk about what programs like this mean for the classroom experience.


