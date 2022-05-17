KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Want to gain more education or obtain further certifications?

Oak Ridge Associated Universities offers a wide range of programs to help teachers and students bring new and innovative cirricuiam to the classroom.

They focus on many STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) programs. Classes range from 3D Design, Artificial Intelligence, Project Wet, Outdoor Learning, Robotics, and more.

Not only do they offer in-person seminars, you can also attend classes through their virtual programs too.

For more information on ORAU and how they can help you, visit their website.