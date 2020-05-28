1  of  2
ORAU offers free professional development for teachers during the entire month of June

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all teachers! Ready to take STEM activities inside of the classroom to the next level?

ORAU is providing free professional development for teachers during the month of June.

With a focus on preparing the next generation of STEM workers, these courses allow teachers to implement science, technology, engineering and mathematics into their daily routines for students K-12.

Here’s how to register for these classes, and why the STEMpact of these courses for teachers continue to motivate and inspire the next generation of leaders in STEM.

