KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — ORAU is hosting a teacher supplies giveaway to underserved schools on Saturday, December 9, from 8 a.m. to Noon. All items are free and available to K-12 public school teachers.



ORAU’s mission is to support STEM Education, and this giveaway is an opportunity to give back to the community and support teachers.

Items in the giveaway include gently used office supplies like file organizers, binders, desk organizers, etc; as well as makerspace materials and laboratory and experiment equipment. There is also some gently used robotics equipment and so much more!



Interested teachers are asked to complete a survey, but it is not required.