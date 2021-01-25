Organize in style with The Effortless Girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking to do some organizing in 2021? With this simple idea from The Effortless Girl, you can have storage that serves and purpose and freshens up the look your home.

WHAT YOU NEED:

  • Cane mat/webbing (also called rattan mat) – sold in craft stores or online usually $6-10 for a 12″x18″ piece
  • Hot or Regular Glue
  • Scissors
  • Glass cup or vase or wooden circle (69 cents at craft store)

***The overall cost for one ends up being $2-3 because a 12×18 piece makes roughly 3 (4-5 small ones).

