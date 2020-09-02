Origami Day’s Samantha Lane gives “Top Tips for Planning During a Pandemic”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In a time when life is constantly changing, planning even your day can be a challenge. So, we turned to Origami Day‘s Samantha Lane to get some advice for staying on track when life gets hectic. Here are Samantha’s top tips for planning during a pandemic:

  1. Top 3 Tasks: Sometimes our to-do lists can be long. So, prioritizing your tasks and choosing the top three to accomplish can help you stay focused on the most important things that need to be done in your day.
  2. Buffer Time: When we think about the things that have to be done, we often allot time to complete those tasks. However, giving yourself extra time, or buffer time, allows for any hold ups that could come along throughout the process.
  3. Use Batching: Batching can help you accomplish more tasks by grouping similar tasks together, which can be completed at the same time.

For more great advice from Samantha Lane, you can also follow her on Instagram at @myorigamiday.

