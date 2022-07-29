GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s morphin’ time… or at least it will be once an original cast member of the first Power Rangers franchise comes to East Tennessee.

Walter Emanuel Jones will at the Smoky Mountain Fan Fest happening on July 30-31 in Gatlinburg. Jones played Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger, on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers which first debuted in 1993. Currently, Jones is working on a movie project slated to be released next year. He will also be releasing an EP sometime in the near future.

Jones said that the support fans have given him over the past few decades is outstanding, and he is excited to meet some of them in-person at the Smoky Mountain Fan Fest.

“I can’t wait to see all the fans. Can’t wait for everyone to come down [to Gatlinburg] and just hang out. We’re going to have a good time, sign autographs and take pictures. It’s going to be great,” said Jones.

The Smoky Mountain Fan Fest will take place at the Gatlinburg Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days. To learn more about tickets and which celebrities you will be able to meet, you can head to the Smoky Mountain Fan Fest website for more information.