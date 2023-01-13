OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get financial aid help with ORNL Federal Credit Union.

Starting now until Wednesday, March 1 ORNL Federal Credit Union is accepting applications for their scholarship program for those attending or set to attend the University of Tennessee – Knoxville.

There are 3 scholarships available for one thousand dollars that can go towards your 2023-2024 Fall semester. Scholarships include the B.A. Candler Scholarship, John McKittrick Scholarship and David Watkins Scholarship, all of which are named after prominent members within ORNL Federal Credit Union. Applications can be filled out online or mailed to P.O. Box 365, Oak Ridge.

Eligibility includes banking with ORNL Federal Credit Union or having a family member who does.

“Applicants are selected by the UT General Scholarship Committee and will be notified directly by the University of Tennessee Financial Aid Office by early June,” says Director of Public Relations, Jessica Emert.

For more information and to get started, visit their website.