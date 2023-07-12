KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The wonderful movie musical, Footloose, will burst onto a live stage in Knoxville this weekend.

Presented by The WordPlayers, the show will feature dynamic new songs that celebrate the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness.

You can enjoy four performances this weekend at the Bijou Theatre in downtown Knoxville. Shows are this Friday and Saturday, July 14th and 15th at 7:30 pm, and also this Saturday and Sunday, July 15th and July 16th at 2:30 pm.

To find out more about the musical and get tickets, check out their website.