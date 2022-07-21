MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Otics USA is giving back to the East Tennessee community by holding book and school supply drives benefitting local Boys & Girls clubs.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America gives many young people a chance to thrive when they do not have the financial means to experience the opportunities for themselves. The Boys & Girls Club being an organization that supports local communities throughout East Tennessee, Otics USA decided to partner with them to conduct a school supply and book drive to make sure that students have everything that they need.

If you would like to participate Otics USA will be hosting a 2nd backpack and school supplies donation drive for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dumplin Valley today from 10am-3pm. They will be at the The Lot, beside Weigels in Dandridge, TN. Please stop by and contribute if you are able, every donation helps a child in need!

For more information visit the Otics USA Facebook page.