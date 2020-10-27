Otics USA, Inc. launches search for 40 new employees

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Otics USA is looking to fill multiple positions at its plants in Kodak and Morristown, Tenn.

The company is specifically looking to fill 40 positions in manufacturing, material handling and skill maintenance.

Charlotte Jenelle, General Manager and Division Head, at Otics USA, Inc. said there are several growth opportunities within the business. “From training people from within, supervision opportunities and growth inside of the company, Otics USA, Inc. is the place to be,” Jenelle said.

Otics USA, Inc. also offers several employee benefits including, medical, vision, dental, life insurance, short-term disability, long-term disability and a 401K retirement plan.

Eric Dalton, General Manager at Otics USA, Inc., said “Otics can provide a stable career, as the plant is back to 100 percent production since the COVID-19 pandemic. This new career can provide job stability and job security.”

To apply at Otics USA, Inc. stop by the facilities in Kodak, Morristown or online. Start a new career at Otics USA, today!