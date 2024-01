KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking to get inspired in the new year, we have just the person! O’Tavais Harris, Founder/CEO of OT’s Business Consulting who started his business when he was just a sophomore in high school at the age of 15.

Being a young entrepreneur, his company helps small businesses with their marketing and branding.

Learn all about O’Tavais Harris’ goals, experiences, expertise and company history with the Living East Tennessee Team!