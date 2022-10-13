KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Let fitness and culture collide with this dance style.

Salsa dancing is said to be one of the most popular dance forms, and even East Tennessee has something to offer. Waldo y Jacqui (Waldo and Jacqui), a husband and wife duo, are helping you take your salsa dancing to the next level.

They offer a wide range of classes for all ages and skill levels.

The two met while performing and dancing. After years of moving all over the country, they settled in Knoxville and raise their six year old son, Waldo Jr.

Waldo, who is originally from Mexico, says that as a young boy, salsa dancing was considered a tradition. Most children learn the art of salsa dancing and regularly perform. Waldo took this skill and passion and has become one half of a dynamic dance studio.

They feature online videos for anyone to learn just how easy salsa dancing is. With over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, they have become a national sensation.

You can see all the classes they offer here.

Salsa dancing is not only good for your health, but also good for your heart. Salsa dancing is known to be a great couples date night activity or fun night out with your friends.

For more information and to get your salsa dreams on today, visit their Instagram, and TikTok.