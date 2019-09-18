Out of this world fun at the American Museum of Science and Energy

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–Get ready for some out of this world excitement! It’s time for some science fun and our friends from the American Museum of Science and Energy are hosting an event full of hands on learning opportunities September 20th! Matt Mullins explains more about the space adventure to our Kelli Smith.

