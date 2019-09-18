Out of this world fun at the American Museum of Science and Energy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Replicas of Columbus' famous exploration ships, the Niña and the Pinta are docked on the Tennessee River. This floating museum allows learners, both young and old to learn about the impact these ships made when they hit the new world, over 500 years ago.

The ships are open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information on ticket prices, check out the Columbus Foundation to see how these ships continue to make their rounds across the United States.