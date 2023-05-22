KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One local church is expanding its reach and hoping you join them for a morning of relaxation and worship.

St. John’s Episcopal Church is gearing up for another season of their famous “Dog Church” on Sunday, May 28 at Lakeshore Park. Throughout the summer, all services will begin at 9:00 am.

Whether you are a member of the congregation or someone just walking in the park, St. John’s Episcopal is inviting you to be a part of their service.

“We want to offer this as a gift to the community, with no strings attached,” says clergy member John Ross.

‘Sundays at the Shore’ started in 2017 with the hopes to bring the community together and become a space for those with an established religion and even those who have none.

Anyone is welcome, especially those who might be seeking their forever church, those who love the outdoors, those who enjoy the sound of bluegrass music, and even those with a four-legged friend to join them.

Several blessings for your pets will take place throughout the summer months.

Before the service starts, a live bluegrass band is there to bring the fun.

“The choice and style of music were intentional in hopes that it would make the experience accessible and appealing to a wide range of people,” says music coordinator Kerry Ruff. “The fun nature of bluegrass invites people to stop and listen, tap their toes, and sing along.”

Dog Church is St. John’s Episcopal’s way of creating a more welcoming worship space while also preserving the church’s traditions.

Regular church services are also offered at their cathedral located at 414 Church St. For more information, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 525-7347.