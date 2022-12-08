NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s tons of holiday cheer going around at the Gaylord Opryland Resort, and what better way to enjoy the happiness the holidays bring than by doing fun outdoor winter activities. The list of what you can do at the resort is endless.

It all starts at Pinetop, an outdoor Appalachian-esque village, where you can go tubing, ice skating, enjoy bumper cars, build snowballs and blast them at targets, watch a show involving skating champions and other live performances, shopping, warm beverages, and delicious treats.

Visitors can also take ice skating lessons so no one misses out on the fun.

As the sun sets, visitors can also enjoy a private horse-drawn carriage ride, nightly tree lighting and caroling on the Magnolia lawn and a Nativity display.

For more on all of the activities you can enjoy at Gaylord Opryland, visit their website.