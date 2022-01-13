KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Ozone Invitational gymnastics competition runs from February 14th through the 17th in Knoxville.

The Ozone Invitational has been a spring board for local gymnasts in East Tennessee for years, uplifting young athletes wishing to advance to the next level in their sport. From floor routines to beam work to tumbling the Ozone Invitational caters to all gymnastic events and has lead to scholarships for many of the competitors when it comes times to graduate to the collegiate level.

For more information on the competition visit the Ozone Invitational website. To explore the wide variety of classes offered visit the Premier Athletics website.