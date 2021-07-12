Packing your summer salad with a nutritional punch with Krystal Goodman

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– The summer months are a perfect time to enjoy all the fresh fruits and veggies on a crisp salad, but not all salads are created equal when it comes to nutrients! Today our friend Krystal Goodman is joining us in the Living East Tennessee Kitchen to show us a few ways to add some healthy additions to your salads that will pack a punch of nutritional value into your daily diet! Don’t forget to follow Krystal on Instagram and Facebook for more great diet and workout advice! You can find her by logging onto kskwickkleankitchen.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Meth discovered in peanut shells

Grainger County Tomato Festival

Alcoa Shooting

84 Lumbar recruitment drive

Street Cleaning in Fort Sanders neighborhood

Person of interest identified