KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Another local woman finds relief with innovative medicine.

Marianne Greene has been the owner of a staple event space in Knoxville, The Foundry, since 1993.

Overseeing many day-to-day operations and keeping this space highly requested for all events, Greene’s body had started to take a toll throughout the years.

After being recommended acupuncture, Greene decided to give it try. She had visited several acupuncturists in the area, but never found the right fit or pain relief. She gave it one more try and visited West Knox Acupuncture.

Greene exclaims that just after one session, she already noticed a huge difference with Dr. AJ and Dr. Monica.

Greene’s quality of life is pain free and credits West Knox Acupuncture for giving her this kind of relief.

