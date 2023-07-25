KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready to “Paint the Town Purple,” because the Knoxville office of the Alzheimer’s Association, Tennessee Chapter is gearing up to celebrate their annual Paint the Town Purple campaign.

Throughout the week of July 31st to August 5th, businesses, families, and groups are coming together to fight for Alzheimer’s first survivors. The event hopes to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s education, support, and research. The week also symbolizes the official kick-start to Walk Season, where you can get excited about the upcoming “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on Saturday, September 23.

To get in on the support, share your purple pride on social media with the hashtag #ENDALZKnox.

To find out how to start a Walk to End Alzheimer’s team, and get involved in the fundraising, or to Paint the Town Purple check out their website.