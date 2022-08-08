KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – All week long the Alzheimer’s Association of East Tennessee is spreading their mission throughout the region.

Paint the Town Purple is a way for local businesses and companies to use their platform and stand with those affected by Alziehmer’s disease.

Always Best Care, a senior living and care facility, are one of few that see the effects of Alzheimer’s everyday. This year, they are participating into Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening Saturday, October 8 at Zoo Knoxville. Andrew Scruggs and Lynn Pique are happy to be volunteering and walking with many other East Tennesseans that have ties to Alzheimer’s.

Sign up now to participate in this annual walk.

Always Best Care has been serving the local senior community and their families for over 20 years. They provide in-home assistance, respite care, and more.

Head over to their website to see how they can help you or someone you love.