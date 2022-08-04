KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tonight kicks off the “Paint the town Purple” parade raising awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. The parade starts at 8:30pm in Market Square.

As a part of the week long awareness event “Paint the town Purple” which brings awareness to the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, the Paint the town Purple parade kicks off at 8:30pm and will cross the Henley St. Pedestrian Bridge. Organizers are asking participants to meet between 8pm and 8:15pm in front of Petro’s Chili & Chips in Market Square.

For more information on the organization and event visit the “Paint the town Purple” website.