Painting A Brighter Future for the Alzeheimer’s Assocation

FENTRESS, Tenn. (WATE) — A joint investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has led to the indictment of a former Fentress County deputy.

In March 2020, TBI agents began investigating allegations against Johnny C. Dishman, 50, brought by the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office. The 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler requested the investigation, he also requested the investigation of another former Fentress County deputy.