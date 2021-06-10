Painting A Brighter Future for the Alzeheimer’s Assocation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Coming up there’s a great way for you to explore your creative side and help out a great cause! The Alzheimer’s Association will soon host The Longest Day fundraising event. It’s a day to shed light on the dark effects of Alzheimer’s disease. There are several ways you can participate, one of those is to get creative. Local artist Lori Bishop is hosting two painting classes called “Painting For A Brighter Future” on June 19th! Today Lori tells us more about the painting classes and her personal connection to Alzheimer’s Disease. For more information on the class you can log onto eventbrite.com.

