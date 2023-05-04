KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kicking off its 8th year, Hands-On Gatlinburg returns, bringing with it an abundant opportunity to participate in artistry steeped in Smoky Mountain tradition. Beginning May 5 to 7, the Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community will host over 25 select classes, offering you a chance to create your own pottery jewelry, homemade soaps to intricate woodworking under the instruction of some of the United States’ finest artisans and crafters. This event is a unique, one-of-a-kind experience where you get the chance to learn how to be a crafter.

Home to the largest independent organization of artisans and crafters in the United States, the Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community is the base camp for over 100 artisans and crafters who have perfected their skills and craft. For many, their trade has been passed down through the generations. Multiple shops throughout Gatlinburg’s 8-mile loop of shops and businesses will open their doors during the 3-day event, teaching their art and allowing visitors to take home their creations and a piece of their time in the Smokies.

Whether you are an expert or beginner in the arts & crafts world, this immersive three-day experience allows you the opportunity to learn from The Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community. Classes include trades such as jewelry making, stained glass creation, watercolor painting, flint knapping, pottery sculpting, basket weaving, and more.

These professional craftsmen have spent years and even decades perfecting their art. Now, you can learn from them and become a pro yourself. All art supplies and materials are automatically provided for you. By the end, you’ll not only have a new skill set to show off but memories that will last a lifetime. You can register for as many classes as you want during this 3-day event.

So whether you are looking for a cute mother-daughter bonding activity, trying to figure out an enchanting date idea with your significant other, or are looking for a way to get out of your comfort zone, this event is the perfect way to experience the heart and soul of Gatlinburg. Sign up early for your class of choice as space is limited and spots fill quickly.

To learn more about Hands on Gatlinburg, check out their website.