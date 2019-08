KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee kicked off its second annual #PaintTheTownPurple campaign at the Sweet Retreat in Turkey Creek.

The campaign aims to have more than 100 business across East Tennessee decked out in purple, fundraising for this year’s 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Here’s a full list of all of the Paint the Town Purple happenings, and how you can donate through some of your favorite local businesses, and register on-site for this year’s walk.