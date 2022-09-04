KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An extracurricular group at Powell High School gives students with special needs the ability to shine.

In 2010, a group of Powell High cheerleaders saw an all-inclusive squad at a competition and thought it would be a great idea to bring to Powell. Thus, the Panther Peps was created. Led by the varsity cheerleaders, the Panther Peps practice every Thursday to get ready for the big games. They perform during the third quarter of every home football game and at halftime during the girls basketball season.

Tami Smith, a special education teacher at Powell, said that the support the Peps has received over the years is more than she could have ever wished for. She emotionally reflected on the bonds that have been formed because of the Peps, and how this group gives more students an opportunity to have those special high school moments.

“When they take the field on Friday nights, the student section literally goes wild chanting their names. It’s just phenomenal how our school has changed. There’s very little instances of people bullying our students. They look after and take care of each other. [The Peps] are a part of Powell High School. They’re not just students who attend here, but they are a part of Powell High School,” said Smith.

