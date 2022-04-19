KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – April is National Parkinson’s Awareness Month.

PJ Parkinson’s works to spread advocacy and awareness while providing resources to those affected by Parkinson’s Disease.

Throughout the month, PJ Parkinson’s is creating a way for the the East Tennessee community to support their mission. They have teamed up with 865 Candle & Company who have created a limited special edition candle dedicated to those with Parkinson’s.

All sales will directly go back to support PJ Parkinson’s.

PJ Parkinson’s has been serving the East Tennessee community as a place to support for those living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones. Resources in include support groups, movement classes, virtual seminars, and more.

To support PJ Parkinson’s and to learn more about the disease, visit their website.