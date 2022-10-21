KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You asked and they listened.

PJ Parkinson’s Support Group has been catering to the Knoxville community for about 7 years, and now they are expanding to other area of the region.

Sevierville will now have their own PJ Parkinson’s chapter for anyone that has been affected by the disease.

The organization offers support and resources to any person who has become susceptible to Parkinson’s disease. They currently have been catering to the Knox County area and now they are expanding to Sevierville. The Inaugural support meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 26 at 1:00 p.m. at the My People Center off of W Main Street.

After many requests and anticipation, PJ Parkinson’s is excited to be expanding and catering you more regions.

PJ Parkinson’s is also known for not just staying close to home. They want to enhance anyone dealing with Parkinson and their lives. Travel is the name of the game here. Isabell-Senft Daniel, Executive Director, has partnered with travel agent, Karen Fasuro, to embark on an Alaskan Cruise.

Fasuro is the perfect person to guide this tour, as she is a travel advisor and a family member affected by Parkinson’s disease too. She is ready to help Parkinson’s patients and their families set sail on a beautiful getaway, stress free.

She has seen first hand the tole traveling takes on those living with Parkinson’s. Her hope is to be a guide physically and emotionally on this trip.

For more information and to learn more on this trip, visit their website or call (865) 621-7666).