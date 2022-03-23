KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you have been looking for way to not skip leg day but still party on the Tennessee River, then Knoxville Cycle Boats is a trip you will not want to miss.

You bring the booze and snacks, Knoxville Cycle Boats will provide everything else needed for a fun day out on the Tennessee River. Bachelor/Bachelorette parties, Game day cruises with the Vols navy, if you are looking for a party on the water there is no better place then with Knoxville Cycle Boats.

From the moment you step foot onto “Smokey” one of three cycle boats currently in operation, you are welcomed by the friendly staff and provided a one-of-a-kind experience exploring Knoxville from a whole new angle. Launching from Volunteer Landing Marina near downtown, Knoxville Cycle Boat caters to groups of up to twenty with peddle bike seats for up to ten. But if you are not interested in peddling, each cycle boat comes equipped with an electric motor that will allow guests to rest their weary legs, kick back, and soak up some sun.

For more information or to reserve your trip on the Tennessee River visit the Knoxville Cycle Boats website.