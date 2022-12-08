KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Passion the Puppy is looking for a forever home as our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.

Before we meet this beautiful little girl, it is important to remember that when getting a pet you are committing to care for the animal, it is NOT a gift. Many wonderful pets are surrendered because adopters did not research the needs or characteristics of their adopted pet. Puppies and kittens may get bigger and as they grow, will need attention to flourish as a new member of the family.

Our “Pet of the Week” is Passion a sweet little girl that wants nothing more than to snuggle you on the couch and kiss your face. As a member of a 13 count litter, the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley has done great work finding homes for Passion’s siblings, including Paloma who was our Pet of the Week a few weeks ago.

Donations to the Humane Society of the Tennessee valley go to help animals just like Passion and her siblings. When they came into the shelter they needed specialized care, but now all the brothers and sisters are healthy and ready for their furever homes.

For more information on Passion or other pets available for adoption visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley website.