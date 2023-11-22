KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Pat Summitt Foundation was created by legendary Lady Vol basketball coach Pat Summitt after her diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease in 2011. The Foundation is responsible for carrying out her legacy and mission to advance research, provide support for patients and caregivers, and promote education and awareness.

November is National Family Caregiving Awareness Month.

In the US, there are over 11 million Americans providing unpaid care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease. These caregivers are 30-40% more likely to experience depression, anxiety and depression. They are 70% more likely to not follow up on healthcare concerns of their own. In 2024, the Pat Summitt Foundation in collaboration with University of Tennessee Extension Family and Consumer Science will launch ‘Pat’s Gameplan’, a Guide for Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregivers to provide much needed resources and information from subject matter experts in fields like legal planning, financial planning, nutrition and more.

To learn more about their efforts, just visit their website.