OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Patriot Homecare provides home healthcare, which is why being a part of the community is an important factor. From being the sponsor for the Scholar Athlete Spotlight on Rivalry Thursday, to taking part in helping the Children’s Hospital, Remote Area Medical, Boys and Girls Club, Special Olympics and many others, it is their way of reminding the community that they care.

Patriot Homecare specializes in DOL and pediatric private duty nursing and caregiving. They are locally owned and have been licensed in Tennessee since 1984. Owners and staff are available daily in the office and 24/7 on call to ensure patient satisfaction. They also offer in home private duty services for pediatric to geriatric patients, and are both accredited by the ACHC and HIPAA verified.

We are dedicated to providing you with high quality care. We take pride in our staff and our ability to provide personable and specialized care. We do our best to match patients with staff that are both qualified and compatible to work with you. It is our priority that you are comfortable with the staff in your home. Patriot Homecare

As they work to care for those in the community, Patriot Homecare is also seeking more nurses to join their team. Plus, they are offering a $10,000 bonus to new and current nurses.

If you are interested in learning more, feel free to call their office at (865)-234-7007 or visit their website.