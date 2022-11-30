OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Boys & Girls Club of Oak Ridge opens their 40th annual Christmas tree lot with the support of Patriot Homecare.

Patriot Homecare and the Boys & Girls Club of Oak Ridge are joining forces to raise funding that will go to support the development of youth within our community. The Boys & Girls Club of Oak Ridge will host their 40th annual Christmas Tree Lot to raise money for the approximately 85 kids that receive care after school hours.

For more information visit the Boys & Girls Club of Oak Ridge’s Facebook Page.