HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – On May 7th Patriot Homecare and The Kennedy Ladd Foundation partner for Run for A-Rare-Ness and Wiffle for a Cure.

If you are looking for a family-friendly event that is packed full of entertainment that also supports a noble cause, then this weekend its times to head to Swan Pond Sports Complex in Harriman, Tennessee for a day full of activities. These include a 5k “Run for A-Rare-Ness” and a wiffleball tournament “Wiffle for a Cure”. The 5k starts at 8am followed by a homerun derby at 9pm, kicking off the wiffleball tournament at 10am. The fundraiser will also include food trucks, face-painting, and bounce houses for guests to enjoy. This event is brought to you by Patriot Homecare and supports The Kennedy Ladd Foundation, seeking a cure for MPS1.

For more information visit the event Facebook page.