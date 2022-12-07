KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Patriot Homecare commits to provide scholarships for students wishing to pursue higher education throughout East Tennessee.

Patriot Homecare Scholarship

With a deadline of January 18th, 2023 students throughout East Tennessee have the opportunity to apply for a scholarship to pursue high education whether that for an accredited college, four year university, or vocational school. Patriot Homecare takes great pride in their ability to give back to the community that has shown them so much support and is committed to “helping local student pursue further education”.

Applicants for the Patriot Homecare Scholarship Program must be a graduating senior or be a currently enrolled college part time or full time student. Click here to apply for the program.

For more information on the scholarship program visit the Patriot Homecare Scholarship Program page on the Patriot Homecare website.