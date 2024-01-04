JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Entering Patriot Woodfire Pizza, the smell of a wood-burning fire warms your soul and the pizzas they are making will bring your tastebuds intense joy!

Veronica and Amber Lynn traveled up to Jefferson City to get a slice of the pie and explore all the Patriot Woodfire Pizza is bringing to the table. Going from a food truck to now a brick-and-mortar storefront, their business is thriving and we can see why!

From their crafted appetizers to their handmade mozzarella, every single ingredient is created for your personal pizza dreams. To learn more and visit their store, just visit their website.