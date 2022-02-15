PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Celebrity chef and restaurateur Paula Deen holds a book signing at her restaurant “Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen” in Pigeon Forge.

The first lady of southern cooking recently paid a visit to her restaurant in Pigeon Forge and her fans came out for one-on-one time with Paula Deen herself at “Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen”. Paula Deen is quite busy these days and is incredibly excited to be able to hold events like this in the community again, relishing the chance to meet with her fans and create memories that will last a lifetime. The Island at Pigeon Forge is the home of “Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen” and if the island exudes anything, it’s a family friendly atmosphere where all are welcome.

