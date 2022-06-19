KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Queen of Southern Cuisine is in town, y’all.

Paula Deen spent a few days in Knoxville giving her fans an up close experience into her life.

The TV personality and famous chef stopped by Jewelry Television to co-host alongside host of JTV, Jennifer Duggan Miller. The broadcast was JTV’s first broadcast in front of a live studio audience since Covid-19.

Paula shared the newest additions to her jewelry line that are inspired by her heritage and coastal life in Savannah, GA. She also couldn’t leave her fans hungry without whipping up her famous peach cobbler. Fans came out for a night of laughter, food, and even the opportunity to learn from the famous chef herself.

Those who attended also received a free, signed copy of her latest cookbook, “Paula Deen’s Southern Baking.”

For more information on Paula’s jewelry line, visit JTV’s website.