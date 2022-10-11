PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud is so much more than a show, it celebrates the competitors that make lumberjack games such an exciting pastime. SeeMoreSmokies.com has great deals on attractions like this everyday, experience the adventure of the Smokies with SeeMoreSmokies.com.

If you have ever wondered what it was like to live a day in the life of a competitive lumberjack. look no further than Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud. It may be a staged production, but these performers are real competitors traveling all over the world to test their skills in a wide array of competitions. Although the Lumberjack Feud show is the main draw, there is also an adventure park that puts your in the timberlands for a rip-roaring good time.

For more information on the venue visit the Paula Deen's Lumberjack Feud website.