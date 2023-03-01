SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — To have something that is truly your own and can’t be found anywhere else is always nice, especially when it comes to furniture or even gifts for others. Paul’s Sawdust Shop provides custom wood and furniture and gifts.

“Custom made furniture means your choice in style, your choice of wood, your choice of color, and your choice of finish. Bottom line is that it is your choice,” the owner, Paul Saladin said. “I do all of my projects from solid wood or plywood. I do not use MDF, partical board, or stran board,” he said.

If anyone is looking for a specific size using a specific type of wood, Paul can help.

