1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: Death toll reaches 241 as state has 14,441 coronavirus cases Coronavirus: Athens nursing home says 8 residents have died; 3 remain hospitalized
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Paving the way for success with Girl Talk’s Life Prep Academy

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all young ladies; this one’s for you!

Girl Talk, Inc. is preparing for another year of mentorship and and post-secondary success. This local non-profit is now accepting applications for its annual LIFE Prep Academy, which prepares high school juniors and seniors for the transition into adulthood.

Applications for the 10-month-long LIFE Prep Academy close on Sunday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m. For more information on this program, contact Star Starks via e-mail at star@girltalkinc.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.