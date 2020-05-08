Paving the way for success with Girl Talk’s Life Prep Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all young ladies; this one’s for you!

Girl Talk, Inc. is preparing for another year of mentorship and and post-secondary success. This local non-profit is now accepting applications for its annual LIFE Prep Academy, which prepares high school juniors and seniors for the transition into adulthood.

Applications for the 10-month-long LIFE Prep Academy close on Sunday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m. For more information on this program, contact Star Starks via e-mail at star@girltalkinc.com.