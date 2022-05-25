KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Be prepared if you are ever presented with someone showing signs of having a stroke.

The American Heart and Stroke Association are making sure you are comfortable and confident knowing what a stroke looks like. The first task is to think F.A.S.T.

Facial drooping Arm weakness Speech difficulties Time to call 911

These signs are a clear indication to act if you sense something is wrong.

