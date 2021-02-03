Pay it forward this Valentine’s Day with Sweets To The Sweet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– It’s almost that time to shower those you love with Valentine’s Day love! This year why not share your heart and pay it forward to help our neighbors in need! It’s time for Interfaith Health Clinic’s annual Sweets To The Sweet Event. This is the 12th year for this event. All you do is make a $50 donation and name your sweetheart and the team at Interfaith will deliver a Nothing Bunt Cake cupcake to your loved one. Aaron Price, the Development Director at Interfaith Health Clinic explains how your donation makes a difference to those in our community who need help covering healthcare costs.