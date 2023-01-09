KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This local gameshow will have you playing along.

The 39th season of Scholar’s Bowl will air tonight Monday, January 9 at 5:30 p.m. on East Tennessee PBS.

The program is an academic tournament that will feature over 50 high schools in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky. The tournament will feature 19 counties including Blount, Claiborne, Loudon, Hawkins, Roane, Monroe and more.

Teams of four students will go head-to-head with opposing schools to answer questions related to science, history, literature, music, sports and more.

Host, Frank Murphy, is excited to be back for his seventh year. He had to put Living East Tennessee host, Tala Shatara and reporter, Veronica Ogbe to the ‘test.’

New episodes of PBS’s Scholar’s Bowl will air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. until Tuesday, March 29.

For more information and to find your PBS channel, visit their website.