KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many East Tennessee and Southern Kentucky high schoolers are going head-to-head for an academic championship.

The PBS Scholar’s Bowl is back for their 38th season and host, Frank Murphy, stopped by to tell us what we can expect. Starting tonight, Jan. 10 and running through Mar. 14., high schools across our region get the chance to battle it out. The are being put to the test in various subjects such as math, science, music, history, and more.

Competing counties include Anderson, Blount, Carter, Claiborne, Green, Hawkins, Knox, McMinn, and so many more.

Frank Murphy, who is now approaching his 6th season hosting, describes the PBS Scholar’s Bowl as his passion project. He says if he were in high school, he would definitely be in his Scholar’s Bowl club. Frank loves hosting for her says he learns so much from being the one who asks the tough questions.

He even put Tala to the test. Watch below to see how she did.

Head over to the PBS Scholar’s Bowl website, for the full schedule and to watch past seasons.