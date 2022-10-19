KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On October 22nd from noon until 3pm you can celebrate the launch of the Passionfruit Pedalin’ Radler, a partnership between Pedal for Alzheimer’s and Fanatic Brewing Co.

Pedal for Alzheimer’s has partnered with the talented brewers at Fanatic Brewing Co. for raise awareness and funding for Alzheimer’s research by crafting their very own brew, the Passionfruit Pedalin’ Radler. For every specialty beer they sell, 10% of proceeds will go to benefit Pedal for Alzheimer’s. If you are looking for ways to support this great work being done within our community, pick yourself up a couple or ask your local bar, restaurant, and grocery store to start caring the Passionfruit Pedalin’ Radler.

For more information on this program visit the Pedal for Alzheimer’s website.