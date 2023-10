KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Professional Criterium and Road Cyclist, Brandon “Monk” Feehery turns his passion into a non-profit career by ‘Pedaling for Alzheimer’s’.

The Knoxville-based charitable organization is furthering its mission of spreading awareness and raising funds for Alzheimer’s research, education, support and care.

The non-profit is focused on seeking a cure for Alzheimer’s, and you can learn more on its website about its mission and upcoming events.