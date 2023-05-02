KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Bikes, a non-profit bike shop in the Historic Old City of Knoxville, has been dedicated to expanding access to the benefits of riding in Knoxville. The non-profit has been building opportunity, sustainability, and community through bikes.

They do this by focusing on youth workforce development, diverting bikes from local landfills, providing free and affordable bikes to the community, and hosting really fun group bike rides.

Two Bikes says that all of their bikes are donated to them, refurbished by mechanics and youth interns, then returned to the community as affordable transportation or through bike giveaways. Knoxville residents can help support the non-profit by donating bikes, money, or time to the shop.

One great program Two Bikes offers is its Bike School, which is an industry-leading, paid youth workforce development program. The mission of this program is to provide job training in basic bicycle mechanics, sales, inventory management, and amazing customer service to young people in Knoxville. The Bike School offers a unique opportunity for local youth to learn valuable customer service skills and develop a passion for working with their hands.

You can support Two Bikes’ mission by hosting a bike drive at your business, school, or spiritual organization. They created a handy toolkit that gives you everything you need to host a successful bike drive, and at the end, they come to pick up the bikes!

If you’re interested in hosting a bike drive or learning more about Two Bikes Knoxville, check out their website.