KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Experience the thrill of eBikes while knowing you are in the capable hands of local specialists. From Sales to Service to Rentals Pedego Knoxville has everything you need to hit the road in style and comfort.

The eBike is becoming more and more popular by the day. With people focusing on healthy transport options and the seemingly constant rise in gas prices, eBikes are a fun and affordable options for commuting or just a fun afternoon. At the number one selling of eBikes Pedego Knoxville, you can rest assured that you are in the best of hands. The staff at Pedego are knowledgeable and understand the family dynamic as Pedego Knoxville is a family owned and operated business.

What Pedego Knoxville prides themselves on are their commitment to servicing their clients to the best of their ability and treating all visitors as if they were a member of the family. In addition to standard 5 year warranties, any eBikes you purchase from Pedego Knoxville will be serviced in-store by the expert technicians. No shipping your bike across the country when you need a repair or part replacement. Not sure if eBikes are right for you? Then head down to the store as they offer test rides as well as rentals so you can fall in love with the ride before you commit to purchase. Also, keep an eye out because eBikes tours of Knoxville will soon be available to the public via Pedego Knoxville.

