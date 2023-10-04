KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College offers Lifelong Learning classes that are open to everyone in the community ages 18 and older, and you don’t have to be a college student.

Renee Mathies, is one of their instructors and she teaches alcohol ink art, Kumihimo and jewelry making and lampworking. Mathies has several classes coming up in October, November and December. The classes are 2 hours long and great for beginners or experienced artists looking to learn a new craft. Classes are held at the Pellissippi State Hardin Valley Campus.

Here is the upcoming schedule:

Beginner Lampworking: Monday, Oct. 23, 6-8 p.m.

Kumihimo, Traditional Japanese Braiding: Monday, Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m.

Kumihimo, Traditional Japanese Braiding: Monday, Nov. 20, 1-3 p.m.

Alcohol Inks on Ceramic Tiles: Monday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m

For more information of the Lifelong Learning classes, visit Pellissippi State’s website.